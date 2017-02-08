Protest held before Belarusian embass...

Protest held before Belarusian embassy in Armenia

19 hrs ago Read more: Trend

A protest action is being held in front of the Embassy of Belarus in Yerevan, Armenia, against Minsk's decision to extradite blogger Alexander Lapshin to Baku, aysor.am news website reports. MP Nikol Pashinyan has tried to pass a statement to the Belarusian envoy which suggested him to leave the territory of Armenia in the shortest time possible.

