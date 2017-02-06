Press Review

"Zhoghovurd" reports that Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has ruled out the release of Alexander Lapshin, a Russian-Israeli blogger who was arrested in Minsk because of his repeated visits to Nagorno-Karabakh. The paper says that Lukashenko is going out of his way to please his Azerbaijani counterpart Ilham Aliyev, who awarded him an Azerbaijani state medal shortly before Lapshin's arrest.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Armenian Liberty.