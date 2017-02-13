Prakapovich Enlightens Lukashenka: $200 Wages In Regions Perceived As Blessing
The former head of the National Bank has written a letter to the dictator, revealing the real wages in Belarus. As reported today, the former Head of the National Bank Piotr Prakapovich has written a letter to Lukashenka, disclaiming his position with regard to the processes taking place in the economy.
