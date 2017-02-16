Poland Is Ready To Deliver Original Furniture For Belarusian 'Round Table'
Press Secretary of the President of Poland Andrzej Duda supported the idea of holding a dialogue between the government and the opposition in Belarus. Official Warsaw is ready to assist Lukashenka's meeting with the opposition, if such a meeting is going to happen.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Charter97.
