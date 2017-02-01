Poland eyes Belarus ties to revive EU's Eastern Partnership
Poland is trying to improve relations with its eastern neighbor Belarus in the hope of also reviving the European Union's dormant Eastern Partnership initiative that targets six former Soviet republics, its deputy foreign minister said. The Eastern Partnership offered money, technical assistance and market access to the six countries - but without the prospect of EU membership - in return for their adoption of European democratic, administrative and economic norms.
