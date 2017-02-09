Pavel Seviarynets: On March 25, People Must Put Everything Aside And Come To Square
Co-chairman of the organizing committee of the Belarusian Christian Democracy party Pavel Seviarynets said that in his interview to Charter97.org : - March 25 is the day of freedom and determination. It's time for Belarusians to come out and demonstrate their determination to fight for freedom.
