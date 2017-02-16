Outraged Belarusians' March In Minsk

Outraged Belarusians' March In Minsk

Read more: Charter97

The Belarusian National Congress called on Belarusians to come out to the Kastrychnitskaya Square in Minsk at 6 p.m. today to demand abolishment of the "social parasites" Decree #3. The March is planned to go along the Independence Avenue to the office of the Ministry on Taxation and Dues.

Chicago, IL

