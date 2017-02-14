News from around the EMEA region, Feb...

News from around the EMEA region, February 14.

Next Story Prev Story
35 min ago Read more: 4 Hoteliers

Hotel industry and travel news from around the Europe, Middle East & African region: AccorHotels to ourchase Travel Keys, Hampton to make its debut in Brest and Blackpooland, AVANI arrives in Europe more... Malaysian firm YTL has purchased the 74-room Threadneedles, an Autograph Collection Hotel, within London's Square Mile, increasing YTL's portfolio of Autograph Collection properties to four . HVS Hodges Ward Elliott acted as exclusive agent for the seller.

Start the conversation, or Read more at 4 Hoteliers.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Serbian PM Vucic meets with Belarus President L... Jan 27 Slobodan B Medojevic 1
News Serbia and Belarus sign several agreements Jan 26 Slobodan Medojevic 1
News Serbian and Belarus cities twin as PM visits Minsk Jan 26 Slobodan Medojevic 1
News Armenian Ombudsman Slams Belarus Over Blogger's... Jan 23 The Truth 1
News Belarusian Teenagers Taken To Russian Federatio... Jan '17 NAZI RUSSIA 1
News Energy Ministry Forwards Gas Offer To Russia Dec '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News Claim: Reservoirs play substantial role in glob... Nov '16 Earthling-1 4
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Pakistan
  4. Syria
  5. Hurricane
  1. Toyota
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Al Franken
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,427 • Total comments across all topics: 278,858,080

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC