News from around the EMEA region, February 14.

Hotel industry and travel news from around the Europe, Middle East & African region: AccorHotels to ourchase Travel Keys, Hampton to make its debut in Brest and Blackpooland, AVANI arrives in Europe more... Malaysian firm YTL has purchased the 74-room Threadneedles, an Autograph Collection Hotel, within London's Square Mile, increasing YTL's portfolio of Autograph Collection properties to four . HVS Hodges Ward Elliott acted as exclusive agent for the seller.
