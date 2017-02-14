News from around the EMEA region, February 14.

Hotel industry and travel news from around the Europe, Middle East & African region: AccorHotels to ourchase Travel Keys, Hampton to make its debut in Brest and Blackpooland, AVANI arrives in Europe more... Malaysian firm YTL has purchased the 74-room Threadneedles, an Autograph Collection Hotel, within London's Square Mile, increasing YTL's portfolio of Autograph Collection properties to four . HVS Hodges Ward Elliott acted as exclusive agent for the seller.

