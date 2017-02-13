MTS Belarus' LTE base tops 520,000; urban coverage at 75%
As previously reported by TeleGeography's CommsUpdate, its 4G network now serves almost 30 cities and towns, including the capital Minsk and settlements in the Minsk region , all regional centres, and the towns of Dobrush, Molodechno, Smolevichi and Shklov. Going forward, Belarus intends to expand coverage to another 20 or so towns and cities, including such regional centres as Bobruisk, Borisov, Dzerzhinsk, Kobrin, Lida, Mozyr, Orsha, Pinsk, Polotsk, Soligorsk and others.
