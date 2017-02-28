MTS Belarus extends LTE footprint to Mozyr, Kalinkovichi, Lida and Pinsk
Going forward, Belarus intends to expand coverage to another 20 or so towns and cities, including such regional centres as Bobruisk, Borisov, Dzerzhinsk, Kobrin, Orsha, Polotsk, Soligorsk and others.
