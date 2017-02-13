Minsk under pressure to take action a...

Minsk under pressure to take action against 'illicit whites'

Minsk claims that the EU decision to impose sanctions on the country "prevented" dialogue over issues like the illicit tobacco trade, but that now the situation has improved. The removal of most of the sanctions and the recent establishment of an ongoing dialogue with the Customs and Anti-Fraud office is paving the way for a more constructive collaboration between the EU and its neighbour.

