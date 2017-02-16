Minsk Residents Are Shocked At New Construction Near Kurapaty
On the eve, the workers came to the site, put the fence, cut down the trees, made wells, brought their building materials. The construction has not been agreed upon with the residents of the neighboring district Zialiony Luh, people are outraged and have already collected several hundred signatures against the new construction, Belsat reports.
Read more at Charter97.
