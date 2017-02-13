Minsk Metro To Announce Stops In English
As the press-secretary of the Unitary Enterprise "Minsk subway" Andrei Kuzmin said to BelTA, a new procedure of informing passengers was introduced at the Avtozavodskaya metro line on February 9, on February 10 the procedure will apply for all the stations of the metro. In 2014 similar decision was made in connection with the World Hockey Championship which was held in the capital of Belarus.
