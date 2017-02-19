Merkel's Back Channel to Putin Parallels Trump Shift on Ukraine
On Feb. 7, Donald Trump used his first tweet of the day to distance himself from Russia and Vladimir Putin. Twenty minutes later in Berlin, the Chancellery issued a statement detailing Angela Merkel's latest conversation with the Russian leader.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bloomberg.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pence: US will hold Russia accountable, stands ...
|3 hr
|spocko
|79
|In Europe, Pence to reassure allies at start of...
|Sat
|Who Is In Charge
|1
|Belarusian volunteer Yan Melnikau: "We are read...
|Sat
|George
|4
|Serbian PM Vucic meets with Belarus President L...
|Jan 27
|Slobodan B Medojevic
|1
|Serbia and Belarus sign several agreements
|Jan 26
|Slobodan Medojevic
|1
|Serbian and Belarus cities twin as PM visits Minsk
|Jan 26
|Slobodan Medojevic
|1
|Armenian Ombudsman Slams Belarus Over Blogger's...
|Jan 23
|The Truth
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC