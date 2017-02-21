Mahilyou Passed Exam on Readiness to Defend Their Rights, Activist Says
"February 19 Mahilyou passed exam on maturity and readiness to defend their rights," Mahilyou Coordinator of the Belarusian Christian Democracy Party Aleh Aksyonau commented bchd.info on the March of Angry Belarusians. It will be recalled that The March of Angry Belarusians in Minsk held on February 17 became the impetus for protest actions in the regional centers of Belarus.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Charter97.
