Russia & CIS General Newswire February 3, 2017 Friday 6:30 PM MSK Lukashenko considers Belarusian court's decision to extradite blogger Lapshin to Azerbaijan legal, calls to implement it promptly MINSK. Feb 3 Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has called for implementing the ruling of the court on the extradition of blogger Alexander Lapshin to Azerbaijan as soon as possible because he considers this decision absolutely legal.

