Lukashenko at a red line: Who is blighting the union of Russia and Belarus?

Relations between Belarus and Russia have heated up noticeably - the Russian Federation has begun the installation of a serious border, there is even now talk to the effect that Belarus is on the verge of exiting the Union State. The Belarusians have raised the tariff on the transit of Russian oil, the fact that it owes Russia a lot of money for gas notwithstanding, the Russian Federation has cut oil supplies, and Lukashenko decided against attending the CSTO [Collective Security Treaty Organization] summit in Petersburg.

