Lukashenka-Style Visa-Free Regime: Foreigners To Be Checked Against Databases Of Belarus, Russia
The foreigners arriving under the visa-free regime to Minsk airport will be checked against the databases of the police and the secret services of Belarus and Russia. Belarusian expert in national security issues Aliaksandr Tsishchanka has said this during the video-conference dedicated to introduction of the visa-free regime for the citizens of 80 states in Belarus, BelTA reports.
