Lapshin extradited to Baku within same convention Moscow gave Azerbaijani citizen to Kiev

On the day of Alexander Lapshin's extradition to Azerbaijan, Russia gave a citizen of Azerbaijan to Ukraine within the same convention on legal aid, Doctor of Law Kamal Makili-Aliyev told Trend Feb. 8. "Lapshin as a citizen of Russia is perceived as such in Belarus, regardless of his Israeli citizenship," said the expert adding that Lapshin also entered the territory of Belarus as a citizen of the Russian Federation. "Detaining Alexander Lapshin, Belarus sent his case to his state's judicial authorities to address the issue of his extradition," noted Makili-Aliyev.

