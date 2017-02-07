Interior Ministry Accuses Russian Off...

Interior Ministry Accuses Russian Officials Of 'Discrediting' Belarusian Cheese

Read more: Charter97

The Interior Ministry of Belarus is holding a series of pre-investigative checks upon the facts of "discrediting of the domestic manufacturers". "In the aims of prevention of damaging the economic interests of the Republic of Belarus, the formations for fighting against the economic crimes at the internal affairs bodies are conducting a series of pre-investigative checks upon the actions containing the features of crimes prescribed in Article 249 of the Criminal Code of the Republic of Belarus , - the representatives of the Interior Ministry say.

Chicago, IL

