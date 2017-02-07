Interior Ministry Accuses Russian Officials Of 'Discrediting' Belarusian Cheese
The Interior Ministry of Belarus is holding a series of pre-investigative checks upon the facts of "discrediting of the domestic manufacturers". "In the aims of prevention of damaging the economic interests of the Republic of Belarus, the formations for fighting against the economic crimes at the internal affairs bodies are conducting a series of pre-investigative checks upon the actions containing the features of crimes prescribed in Article 249 of the Criminal Code of the Republic of Belarus , - the representatives of the Interior Ministry say.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Charter97.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Serbian PM Vucic meets with Belarus President L...
|Jan 27
|Slobodan B Medojevic
|1
|Serbia and Belarus sign several agreements
|Jan 26
|Slobodan Medojevic
|1
|Serbian and Belarus cities twin as PM visits Minsk
|Jan 26
|Slobodan Medojevic
|1
|Armenian Ombudsman Slams Belarus Over Blogger's...
|Jan 23
|The Truth
|1
|Belarusian Teenagers Taken To Russian Federatio...
|Jan 9
|NAZI RUSSIA
|1
|Energy Ministry Forwards Gas Offer To Russia
|Dec '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|Claim: Reservoirs play substantial role in glob...
|Nov '16
|Earthling-1
|4
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC