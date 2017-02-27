Inhabitants Of 'Mayak Minska': Lukash...

Inhabitants Of 'Mayak Minska': Lukashenka's Serbian Friends Deceive Belarusians

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: Charter97

"In the petition we tell that our regime has brought the Serbian false-developer Zomex Investment to the country, which, with the help of our government, is legally deceiving us and other people in our country. We have repeatedly raised this issue, but no results followed so far because the Minsk City Executive Committee and the highest ranks "feed off" out of the building owner's hands," - the reader wrote.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Charter97.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News In Europe, Pence to reassure allies at start of... Feb 20 Carl the floorwalker 2
News Pence: US will hold Russia accountable, stands ... Feb 20 spocko 79
News Belarusian volunteer Yan Melnikau: "We are read... Feb 18 George 4
News Serbian PM Vucic meets with Belarus President L... Jan '17 Slobodan B Medojevic 1
News Serbia and Belarus sign several agreements Jan '17 Slobodan Medojevic 1
News Serbian and Belarus cities twin as PM visits Minsk Jan '17 Slobodan Medojevic 1
News Armenian Ombudsman Slams Belarus Over Blogger's... Jan '17 The Truth 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Space Station
  2. Iraq
  3. Egypt
  4. South Korea
  5. Libya
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,907 • Total comments across all topics: 279,198,944

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC