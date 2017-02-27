Inhabitants Of 'Mayak Minska': Lukashenka's Serbian Friends Deceive Belarusians
"In the petition we tell that our regime has brought the Serbian false-developer Zomex Investment to the country, which, with the help of our government, is legally deceiving us and other people in our country. We have repeatedly raised this issue, but no results followed so far because the Minsk City Executive Committee and the highest ranks "feed off" out of the building owner's hands," - the reader wrote.
