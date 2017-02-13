Inflation and Deflation to Be an All-Time High, Vadzim Iasub Says
The former head of the National Bank of Belarus Pyotr Prakapovich wrote a letter to Lukashenka to convince him to turn to the practice of "moderate emission" again . According to the former banker, it will help to create new growth points for the Belarusian economy.
