In 2017, Belarus to increase the harvest volumes of rapeseed

According to the Ministry of Agriculture and Food of Belarus, the planted areas of winter rapeseed for the harvest-2017 increased to 352.5 thsd ha, against 316 thsd ha in the previous year . According the Center of Hydrometeorology, Radioactive Contamination Control and Environmental Monitoring , in the first half of winter agro-meteorological conditions for overwintering of rapeseed were quite satisfactory.

