In 2017, Belarus to increase the harvest volumes of rapeseed
According to the Ministry of Agriculture and Food of Belarus, the planted areas of winter rapeseed for the harvest-2017 increased to 352.5 thsd ha, against 316 thsd ha in the previous year . According the Center of Hydrometeorology, Radioactive Contamination Control and Environmental Monitoring , in the first half of winter agro-meteorological conditions for overwintering of rapeseed were quite satisfactory.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Agricultural Market.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|In Europe, Pence to reassure allies at start of...
|Mon
|Carl the floorwalker
|2
|Pence: US will hold Russia accountable, stands ...
|Feb 20
|spocko
|79
|Belarusian volunteer Yan Melnikau: "We are read...
|Feb 18
|George
|4
|Serbian PM Vucic meets with Belarus President L...
|Jan 27
|Slobodan B Medojevic
|1
|Serbia and Belarus sign several agreements
|Jan 26
|Slobodan Medojevic
|1
|Serbian and Belarus cities twin as PM visits Minsk
|Jan 26
|Slobodan Medojevic
|1
|Armenian Ombudsman Slams Belarus Over Blogger's...
|Jan 23
|The Truth
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC