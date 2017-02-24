I cover hate; I didn't expect it at m...

I cover hate; I didn't expect it at my family's Jewish cemetery

When it comes to death, my family honors all of the Ashkenazi Jewish traditions: We name our children after dead relatives, we sit shiva for a week, we gather around trays of fruit and lox and cream cheese, we cover the mirrors, we say the Kaddish prayer, we each toss three shovelfuls of dirt into the grave, and we wait a year to put a stone on top of it. When I got my driver's license at 16, my mom asked me not to sign the organ donor card because Jews are supposed to be laid to rest in one piece.

Chicago, IL

