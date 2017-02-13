Forecast: Breaks in relations as Lapshin`s case result may deepen

ArmInfo . The breaks among former USSR states and Israel appeared in the result of Lapshin's case, will have to be tightened again in the worst scenario, but they can deepen, thinks the Israeli Knesset deputy and International expert Center for Electoral Systems President Dr. Alexander Tsinker. On February 8, the arrested blog writer was extradited to Baku from Minsk, and taken handcuffed by the Azerbaijani National Security Commandos.

