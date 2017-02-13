Forecast: Breaks in relations as Laps...

Forecast: Breaks in relations as Lapshin`s case result may deepen

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Groong

ArmInfo . The breaks among former USSR states and Israel appeared in the result of Lapshin's case, will have to be tightened again in the worst scenario, but they  can deepen, thinks the Israeli Knesset deputy and International  expert Center for Electoral Systems President Dr. Alexander  Tsinker.  On February 8, the arrested blog writer was extradited to Baku from  Minsk, and taken handcuffed by the Azerbaijani National Security  Commandos.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Groong.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Serbian PM Vucic meets with Belarus President L... Jan 27 Slobodan B Medojevic 1
News Serbia and Belarus sign several agreements Jan 26 Slobodan Medojevic 1
News Serbian and Belarus cities twin as PM visits Minsk Jan 26 Slobodan Medojevic 1
News Armenian Ombudsman Slams Belarus Over Blogger's... Jan 23 The Truth 1
News Belarusian Teenagers Taken To Russian Federatio... Jan '17 NAZI RUSSIA 1
News Energy Ministry Forwards Gas Offer To Russia Dec '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News Claim: Reservoirs play substantial role in glob... Nov '16 Earthling-1 4
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Iran
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Tornado
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,330 • Total comments across all topics: 278,733,012

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC