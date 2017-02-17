Editor eats newspaper for losing bet
A sports editor in Belarus has kept a promise to eat his own newspaper after incorrectly predicting the fortunes of a local ice hockey team. Vyacheslav Fedorenkov, who writes for the major Belarusian sports paper Pressball, had said that Dinamo Minsk would not make it to the play-offs in the Kontinental Hockey League .
