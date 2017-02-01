Don't target me, I haven't stolen state car - " Ade Coker to govt

The Greater Accra Chairman of the opposition National Democratic Congress , Ade Coker has said he'll be a wrong target if indeed government has planned to storm his residence and sieze his cars in search of stolen state vehicles. His comment comes in the wake of the incident where 15 AK 47 wielding soldiers and National Security operatives reportedly stormed the Tema residence of NDC National Organiser, Mr. Kofi Adams on Wednesday and siezed and drove away 5 car ostensibly being state cars in his custody.

