Do Belarusian Operators 'Filter' Charter-97 Content?
The Charter97.org website editors office started to receive complaints from readers about failures to read some of the articles from the site. Thus on 17-19 February, when the marches of disgruntled Belarusians were held in Minsk and in the regions, the readers, who were using the MTS services, in particular, could not open the online articles about the protests.
