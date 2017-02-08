Dems' Supreme miscalculation, a lawsu...

Dems' Supreme miscalculation, a lawsuit Trump will win and other notable commentary

Ten years ago, recalls Philip Wegmann in the Washington Examiner, Democrats took "a gamble" in 2006 by backing President George W. Bush's nomination of Neil Gorsuch to the US Court of Appeals. Yet now - led by Minority Leader Chuck Schumer - they're raising loud objections to his confirmation to the Supreme Court.

Chicago, IL

