Countries Using Visa-Free Regime with Belarus
Citizens of 35 countries have used their possibility to stay in Belarus for five days without a visa, official representative of the State Border Committee Anton Bychkouski informed BelaPAN. 282 foreigners entered Belarus in the period from 12 am, February 12, to 10 am, February 14. Most of them come from Germany - 48, Poland - 41, Italy - 34. In addition, citizens of other countries of the European Union, the USA, Canada, Mexico, Cyprus, Australia, Korea, Japan and others visited Belarus as well.
