Countries Using Visa-Free Regime with...

Countries Using Visa-Free Regime with Belarus

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: Charter97

Citizens of 35 countries have used their possibility to stay in Belarus for five days without a visa, official representative of the State Border Committee Anton Bychkouski informed BelaPAN. 282 foreigners entered Belarus in the period from 12 am, February 12, to 10 am, February 14. Most of them come from Germany - 48, Poland - 41, Italy - 34. In addition, citizens of other countries of the European Union, the USA, Canada, Mexico, Cyprus, Australia, Korea, Japan and others visited Belarus as well.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Charter97.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Serbian PM Vucic meets with Belarus President L... Jan 27 Slobodan B Medojevic 1
News Serbia and Belarus sign several agreements Jan 26 Slobodan Medojevic 1
News Serbian and Belarus cities twin as PM visits Minsk Jan 26 Slobodan Medojevic 1
News Armenian Ombudsman Slams Belarus Over Blogger's... Jan 23 The Truth 1
News Belarusian Teenagers Taken To Russian Federatio... Jan '17 NAZI RUSSIA 1
News Energy Ministry Forwards Gas Offer To Russia Dec '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News Claim: Reservoirs play substantial role in glob... Nov '16 Earthling-1 4
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. Pakistan
  5. Syria
  1. Hurricane
  2. Toyota
  3. Iran
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Al Franken
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,837 • Total comments across all topics: 278,874,213

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC