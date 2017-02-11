Choir of the Gevorkian Theological Seminary to perform in Russia and Belarus
With the blessings of His Holiness Karekin II, Supreme Patriarch and Catholicos of All Armenians; the Etchmiadzin Choir of the Gevorkian Theological Seminary left for Russia on February 5, where they performed a concert program. Prior to their departure, on the evening of February 4, the "Etchmiadzin" choir students, accompanied by His Grace Bishop Gevork Saroyan, Dean of the Spiritual-Educational institutions of Mother See; Rev.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Al+ Armenia.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Serbian PM Vucic meets with Belarus President L...
|Jan 27
|Slobodan B Medojevic
|1
|Serbia and Belarus sign several agreements
|Jan 26
|Slobodan Medojevic
|1
|Serbian and Belarus cities twin as PM visits Minsk
|Jan 26
|Slobodan Medojevic
|1
|Armenian Ombudsman Slams Belarus Over Blogger's...
|Jan 23
|The Truth
|1
|Belarusian Teenagers Taken To Russian Federatio...
|Jan 9
|NAZI RUSSIA
|1
|Energy Ministry Forwards Gas Offer To Russia
|Dec '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|Claim: Reservoirs play substantial role in glob...
|Nov '16
|Earthling-1
|4
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC