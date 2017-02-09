Brussels urges Belarus to raise excis...

Brussels urges Belarus to raise excise taxes on cigarettes

In an effort to halt the growing illicit tobacco trade from Belarus, the European Commission has called on Minsk to raise its excise duty rates to EU levels. Gunther Oettinger, the EU's Budget Commissioner, for the first time recognised that low excise taxation on cigarettes in Belarus encouraged illicit trade.

