Blogger Lapshin has new lawyer - Russian embassy in Baku
Russia & CIS General Newswire February 22, 2017 Wednesday 6:47 PM MSK Blogger Lapshin has new lawyer - Russian embassy in Baku BAKU. Feb 22 The rights of blogger Alexander Lapshin, who was extradited from Belarus to Azerbaijan, will be defended by a new lawyer, Denis Apashkin, press attache of the Russian embassy in Baku, told Interfax.
