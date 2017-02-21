Blogger Lapshin has new lawyer - Russ...

Blogger Lapshin has new lawyer - Russian embassy in Baku

Next Story Prev Story
41 min ago Read more: Groong

Russia & CIS General Newswire February 22, 2017 Wednesday 6:47 PM MSK Blogger Lapshin has new lawyer - Russian embassy in Baku BAKU. Feb 22 The rights of blogger Alexander Lapshin, who was extradited from Belarus to Azerbaijan, will be defended by a new lawyer, Denis Apashkin, press attache of the Russian embassy in Baku, told Interfax.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Groong.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News In Europe, Pence to reassure allies at start of... Feb 20 Carl the floorwalker 2
News Pence: US will hold Russia accountable, stands ... Feb 20 spocko 79
News Belarusian volunteer Yan Melnikau: "We are read... Feb 18 George 4
News Serbian PM Vucic meets with Belarus President L... Jan 27 Slobodan B Medojevic 1
News Serbia and Belarus sign several agreements Jan 26 Slobodan Medojevic 1
News Serbian and Belarus cities twin as PM visits Minsk Jan 26 Slobodan Medojevic 1
News Armenian Ombudsman Slams Belarus Over Blogger's... Jan '17 The Truth 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Iraq
  4. North Korea
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. Health Care
  4. Sudan
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,885 • Total comments across all topics: 279,101,383

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC