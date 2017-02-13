Belarusian Prosecutor General's Offic...

Belarusian Prosecutor General's Office admits no Interpol warrant for ...

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Groong

Belarusian Prosecutor General's Office has admitted that Russian-Israeli blogger Alexander Laphsin, who was extradited to Azerbaijan on February 8, had never been placed on an international wanted list through Interpol, Ria Novosty reported. Earlier, Interpol refuted claims that the organization had ever issued a warrant to arrest Lapshin, according to the published correspondence between the organization and the Armenian Police.  "Alexader Lapshin has been in interstate search and was detained in accordance with the CIS agreement regarding the search for wanted persons," the representative of the Belarusian Prosecutor General's Office has told the agency.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Groong.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Serbian PM Vucic meets with Belarus President L... Jan 27 Slobodan B Medojevic 1
News Serbia and Belarus sign several agreements Jan 26 Slobodan Medojevic 1
News Serbian and Belarus cities twin as PM visits Minsk Jan 26 Slobodan Medojevic 1
News Armenian Ombudsman Slams Belarus Over Blogger's... Jan 23 The Truth 1
News Belarusian Teenagers Taken To Russian Federatio... Jan '17 NAZI RUSSIA 1
News Energy Ministry Forwards Gas Offer To Russia Dec '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News Claim: Reservoirs play substantial role in glob... Nov '16 Earthling-1 4
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iraq
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Hong Kong
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,015 • Total comments across all topics: 278,751,578

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC