Belarusian Prosecutor General's Office admits no Interpol warrant for ...
Belarusian Prosecutor General's Office has admitted that Russian-Israeli blogger Alexander Laphsin, who was extradited to Azerbaijan on February 8, had never been placed on an international wanted list through Interpol, Ria Novosty reported. Earlier, Interpol refuted claims that the organization had ever issued a warrant to arrest Lapshin, according to the published correspondence between the organization and the Armenian Police. "Alexader Lapshin has been in interstate search and was detained in accordance with the CIS agreement regarding the search for wanted persons," the representative of the Belarusian Prosecutor General's Office has told the agency.
