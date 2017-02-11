Belarusian leader lashes out at Russia

Belarus's President Alexander Lukashenko speaks during a briefing in Minsk, Belarus, Friday, Feb. 3, 2017. In a televised broadcast on Friday, Lukashenko asked the country's interior minister to press charges against Russia's top food safety official, alleging charges of "damaging the state" because Russia stopped the import of Belarusian products due to quality issues and suspicions that Belarus resells EU-made dairy products that are banned in Russia.

