Belarusian dairy products may face problems entering Russia

Rosselkhoznadzor, Russia's Federal Service for Veterinary and Phytosanitary Surveillance, has issued a statement on the situation regarding export of dairy products from Belarus to the Russian Federation. The service said it had "deep concern" associated with an increase in Belarusian companies' attempts to import into Russia animal products of unknown origin, as well as non-compliance to Russian quality and safety legislation requirements.

