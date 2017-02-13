'Belarusian court endorses with its verdict that Artsakh is a...
Belarusian court endorsed with its verdict that Artsakh is a part of Azerbaijan. Said the Head of the "Modus Vivendi" Center, Ara Papian, in an interview with Aravot.am, addressing the move of Belarus to extradite blogger Alexander Lapshin to Azerbaijan. Recall that Lapshin known for his traveling memories on the Internet had visited Karabakh twice years ago and has recognized it as an independent state, a few months ago he has slammed Ilham Aliyev, after which Baku has officially filed several criminal cases against the blogger and declare him international wanted.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Groong.
