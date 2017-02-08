Belarus: When Despots Fall Out

For years Belarus, a former Soviet Republic that saw its attempt at democracy snuffed out by Alexander Lukashenka, the thug who has run the place since the 1990s, has been seen as little more than an annex of Russia, but Lukashenka may be trying to change that. Over the last couple years, however, Lukashenka has been quietly distancing himself from his longtime patron, seeking discreet ties with the West.

Chicago, IL

