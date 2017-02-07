Belarus upholds extradition of Israeli blogger to Azerbaijan
The Belarus Supreme Court on Tuesday upheld a government decision to extradite a popular Israeli travel blogger to Azerbaijan where he will face criminal prosecution for insulting the leader of the Central Asian nation and making unauthorized visits to its disputed region of Nagorno-Karabakh. Alexander Lapshin, 40, could be handed over to Baku authorities as early as Tuesday, reports in local news sites said.
