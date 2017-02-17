Belarus tax protests spread beyond ca...

Belarus tax protests spread beyond capital

MINSK: Street protests against a tax on adults who are not in full-time work spread from Belarus's capital Minsk to other towns on Sunday, local media reported. Around 2,000 people took to the streets of Gomel, Belarus's second city, the independent news agency tut.by reported, and hundreds more marched in other cities.

Chicago, IL

