Belarus says suspects Russia trying to restore post-Soviet border

MINSK/MOSCOW: Belarus said on Thursday it suspected Russia was trying to restore a formal border zone between the two countries, a move it said flouted agreements on freedom of movement and trade and raised questions about Moscow's real intent. Belarus spoke out after the publication of three decrees signed by Alexander Bortnikov, the head of Russia's Federal Security Service , that ordered border zones to be set up in three Russian regions adjacent to Belarus.

