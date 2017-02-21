Belarus Loses To Russia In 'Kaliningr...

Belarus Loses To Russia In 'Kaliningrad Transit' Case

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: Charter97

The Court of the Eurasian Economic Union found Russia righteous in the case on confiscation of the heavy-duty fuhres with the television equipment, which went through Belarus from Kaliningrad to Moscow and were partially detained by the Belarusian side, several years ago in Belarus, tut.by writes. "The Major Court Board resolved to partially satisfiy the claim of the Russian Federation, to establish the fact of non-fulfillment by the Republic of Belarus the regulations of Articles 1, 3, 4, 25 of the Agreement on the Eurasian Economic Union dated May 29, 2014 on ensuring the freedom of movement of goods," - stated in the resolution of the Court of the Eurasian Economic Union.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Charter97.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News In Europe, Pence to reassure allies at start of... Feb 20 Carl the floorwalker 2
News Pence: US will hold Russia accountable, stands ... Feb 20 spocko 79
News Belarusian volunteer Yan Melnikau: "We are read... Feb 18 George 4
News Serbian PM Vucic meets with Belarus President L... Jan 27 Slobodan B Medojevic 1
News Serbia and Belarus sign several agreements Jan 26 Slobodan Medojevic 1
News Serbian and Belarus cities twin as PM visits Minsk Jan 26 Slobodan Medojevic 1
News Armenian Ombudsman Slams Belarus Over Blogger's... Jan '17 The Truth 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Iraq
  4. North Korea
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Health Care
  3. Sudan
  4. Syria
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,452 • Total comments across all topics: 279,107,758

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC