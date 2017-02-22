Belarus loses 1.5 pct of GDP due to undersupply of Russian oil in Jan.
Belarus has lost 1.5 percent of its GDP in January due to the undersupply of crude oil from Russia , Belarusian Prime Minister Andrei Kobyakov said on Tuesday. The premier noted that in January Belarus GDP declined by 0.5 percent compared to January 2016, while the forecast for the quarter reduction was to be not more than 0.4 percent.
