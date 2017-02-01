Battle rages amid east Ukraine's bloo...

Battle rages amid east Ukraine's bloodiest fighting in weeks

The deadliest flare-up in fighting in eastern Ukraine since December stretched into a third day as President Petro Poroshenko broke off a visit to Germany. The military's press service said Tuesday that Russian-backed insurgents pounded the town of Avdiivka, 20 kilometers from the conflict zone's biggest city, Donetsk, using rockets and artillery.

