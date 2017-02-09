Azerbaijan Rejects Sales of Cheap Oil...

Azerbaijan Rejects Sales of Cheap Oil to Belarus

Read more: Charter97

Minsk assessed the Azeri oil too low, that's why Baku had to reject the cooperation. The head of the Oil Research Centre Ilham Zhaban said, belsat.eu informs.

Chicago, IL

