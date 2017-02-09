Azerbaijan Rejects Sales of Cheap Oil to Belarus
Minsk assessed the Azeri oil too low, that's why Baku had to reject the cooperation. The head of the Oil Research Centre Ilham Zhaban said, belsat.eu informs.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Charter97.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|In Europe, Pence to reassure allies at start of...
|Mon
|Carl the floorwalker
|2
|Pence: US will hold Russia accountable, stands ...
|Mon
|spocko
|79
|Belarusian volunteer Yan Melnikau: "We are read...
|Feb 18
|George
|4
|Serbian PM Vucic meets with Belarus President L...
|Jan 27
|Slobodan B Medojevic
|1
|Serbia and Belarus sign several agreements
|Jan 26
|Slobodan Medojevic
|1
|Serbian and Belarus cities twin as PM visits Minsk
|Jan 26
|Slobodan Medojevic
|1
|Armenian Ombudsman Slams Belarus Over Blogger's...
|Jan 23
|The Truth
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC