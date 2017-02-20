Authorities Might Be Late With Starting Round Table Discussion
Has the "social parasites" decree become the last straw to end the people's patience? - I admire the Belarusian people who woke up at last and realized that they shouldn't tolerate abuse anymore, and came out to the streets. I think this is just a beginning and the government will break its neck on this decree.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Charter97.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|In Europe, Pence to reassure allies at start of...
|Feb 20
|Carl the floorwalker
|2
|Pence: US will hold Russia accountable, stands ...
|Feb 20
|spocko
|79
|Belarusian volunteer Yan Melnikau: "We are read...
|Feb 18
|George
|4
|Serbian PM Vucic meets with Belarus President L...
|Jan '17
|Slobodan B Medojevic
|1
|Serbia and Belarus sign several agreements
|Jan '17
|Slobodan Medojevic
|1
|Serbian and Belarus cities twin as PM visits Minsk
|Jan '17
|Slobodan Medojevic
|1
|Armenian Ombudsman Slams Belarus Over Blogger's...
|Jan '17
|The Truth
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC