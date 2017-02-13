Armenian Prime Minister cancelled the visit of Deputy Police Head to Belarus
ArmInfo .Karen Karapetyan, the Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia, cancelled own decision on Armenian Police Deputy Head Vardan Yeghiazaryan's business trip to Belarus.
