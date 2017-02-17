Anti-Trump Europeans decline to be reassured by Mike Pence
As I discussed yesterday, President Trump sent his "A Team" to Europe to demonstrate America's commitment to NATO. Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly, Defense Secretary Jim Mattis, and Vice President Mike Pence all traveled to a major conference in Munich for that purpose.
