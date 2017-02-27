Andrei Sannikov: I am ready to participate in the fair presidential elections

How does the situation in Belarus currently look like? How are relations with the West built? Why so much is spoken about the aggravation of relations between Minsk and Moscow? This was discussed on the Russian-speaking Estonian channel ETV+ in the program - Na Ostrie" with the leader of the civil campaign - European Belarus" and former presidential candidate Andrei Sannikov . - Hello! Let's start with your quote.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Charter97.