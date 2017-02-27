Andrei Sannikov: I am ready to participate in the fair presidential elections
How does the situation in Belarus currently look like? How are relations with the West built? Why so much is spoken about the aggravation of relations between Minsk and Moscow? This was discussed on the Russian-speaking Estonian channel ETV+ in the program - Na Ostrie" with the leader of the civil campaign - European Belarus" and former presidential candidate Andrei Sannikov . - Hello! Let's start with your quote.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Charter97.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|In Europe, Pence to reassure allies at start of...
|Feb 20
|Carl the floorwalker
|2
|Pence: US will hold Russia accountable, stands ...
|Feb 20
|spocko
|79
|Belarusian volunteer Yan Melnikau: "We are read...
|Feb 18
|George
|4
|Serbian PM Vucic meets with Belarus President L...
|Jan '17
|Slobodan B Medojevic
|1
|Serbia and Belarus sign several agreements
|Jan '17
|Slobodan Medojevic
|1
|Serbian and Belarus cities twin as PM visits Minsk
|Jan '17
|Slobodan Medojevic
|1
|Armenian Ombudsman Slams Belarus Over Blogger's...
|Jan '17
|The Truth
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC