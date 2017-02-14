An Activist From Lida Fights For Belarusian Radio Broadcast
Valery Minets , a Lida activist, demands that the local radio station broadcasted Belarusian music. However, the Ministry of Information insists that the current legislation contains no provisions for mandatory quota for broadcasting of national music on the radio belaruspartisan.org reports.
